A Federal High Court has ordered Senator Ali Ndume to be remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre for failing to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who he stood as a surety for, Channels TV is reporting.

Maina who is standing trial on alleged money laundering charges has repeatedly failed to appear in court for the continuation of his trial.

Justice Abang held that having failed to produce the Maina, who is believed to have jumped bail and having failed to show cause why he should not forfeit his bail bond, ordered that Ndume should only be released if he meets either of three conditions.

First is that he pays N500m bail bond into the Federation Account of the Federal Government and present evident of such payment in court or the FG sells the property situated in Asokoro, Abuja which Ndume pledge as security for the bond and present evidence of sale and payment of the N500m realised into the Federation Account or he (Ndume) produces Maina, who is believed to have now jumped bail, in court.

The judge ordered that he be remanded in Kuje prison pending when he meets the condition for release. Ndume was immediately led away from the courtroom shortly after the judge’s pronouncement.

