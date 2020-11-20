Former Senate leader Victor Ndoma-Egba has lost his wife to a ghastly motor accident along the Benin – Akure Expressway.

According to reports, she was going for a function in Akure when the accident occurred.

Vanguard reports that apart from losing the wife earlier this year, he also lost his mother-in-law, mother and his former media aide while his house was almost vandalized during the #EndSARS protest in Calabar.

Vanguard News Nigeria

