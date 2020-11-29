No fewer than seven persons have been killed in fresh attacks and reprisals in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Ungwan Bido village where some local residents were killed and four injured. Also, two children are still missing.

The incident was confirmed to Channels Television by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who added that four houses were burnt down by the attackers.

READ ALSO: Governor Zulum Leads Residents To Bury Farmers Killed By Boko Haram

He said Sunday’s attack follows a reported killing of one herder, Isiyaka Saidu of Ungwan Pah village on Saturday by unknown persons with deep knives cut on his head.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the fresh attacks and loss of lives in Jemaa local government and has directed security agencies to investigate and arrest all persons involved in the criminal actions.

While he condoled with the families of the deceased and the injured ones, El-Rufai appeals to security agencies, traditional rulers, and community leaders to continue to work with the state government to sustain the community peacebuilding efforts being supported by the Kaduna state government.

He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to as a matter of urgency provide relief materials to citizens whose houses were burnt as well as those injured in the attack.