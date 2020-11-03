By Robert Egbe

Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Managing Director, Mr Abayomi Omomuwa, has said neither he nor any member of his staff witnessed shootings of protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.

LCC is the operator of the Lekki Toll Gate where #EndSARS protesters were alleged to have been fired at by soldiers on the evening of October 20.

Omomuwa spoke while testifying before a Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government to probe the Lekki shootings as well as complaints of human rights abuses against members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

He said following the 4pm curfew announced by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his staff vacated the toll gate.

The curfew was subsequently moved till 9pm.

Details shortly…