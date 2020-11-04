Oye Owolewa and Esther Agbaje

By Nwafor Sunday

Two Nigerian-Americans have reportedly won their respective positions in the ongoing United States general elections.

No fewer than nine Nigerian-Americans vied for different positions in the election. Two has been declared winner.

At the federal level, Oye Owolewa, whose father is from Kwara and mother from Oyo, is aiming for a ‘shadow’ (non-voting) seat in the House of Representatives. The 31-year-old politician Wednesday won the election.

Similarly, Esther Agbaje, has been elected into the Minnesota House of Representatives. She pulled a total of 17,396 votes, which represents 74.7% of the total ballots cast, defeating her closets opponent Alan Shilepsky. Shilepsky garnered 4,126 votes, which represents 17.7% of the total votes cast.

However, Agbaje will represent District 59B in the 134-member House on the platform of the Democratic-Farmer-Labour Party, an affiliate of the Democratic Party.

