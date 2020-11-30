The Senate of the University of Ibadan, on Monday, elected Babatunde Akanola as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The election, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, followed the directive of the Ministry of Education through the National Universities Commission to the institution.

The tenure of the outgoing vice-chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, lapsed today.

The election of an acting vice-chancellor, pending the appointment of a substantive one, is to ensure there is no vacuum in leadership.

The election still needs to be ratified by the Governing Council of the university before it is confirmed.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Ekanola, the current deputy vice-chancellor, beat four other candidates to be elected.

The Senate members nominated for election were: Babatunde Ekanola (Current Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic), Olanike Adeyemo (Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), A. Oluleye (former Dean, Faculty of Technology), Adigun Agbaje (Former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic) and Gbemisola Oke (former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic).

Mr Ekanola after the voting scored 275 votes to defeat the other candidates.

The result of the election is reflected below.

Babatunde Ekanola = 275 votes.

Olanike Adeyemo = 13 votes

A. Oluleye = 80 votes.

Adigun Agbaje = 15 votes

Gbemisola Oke = 14 votes

The Senate ratified the result and then adjourned its meeting.

When contacted, the Director of Public Communication in the university, Tunji Oladejo, confirmed the election of the acting vice-chancellor to PREMIUM TIMES.

He, however, said the council still needs to ratify the senate recommendation.

“Senate recommends but not appoints. It is the Council that appoints,” he said.