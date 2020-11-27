Wife of Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been kidnapped.

A source made the confirmation to Vanguard, saying she was abducted today.

“She was abducted today around Owena. The location is inward Akure after Joseph Ayo Babalola University. That’s all I know for now”, he said.

Akeredolu has since visited his chief of staff in a show of solidarity and security agencies have swung into action to get her back.

The abductors have not made known their demand yet

The incident is occurring 24 hours after the murder of Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Isreal Adeusi, the traditional ruler of Ifon in Ose Local Government area, around Elegbeka, Owo-Ifon highway.

Also on Thursday, a bank was attacked at Ode-irele town. One person was killed.

Earlier today, Akeredolu declared that the state is in a serious security crisis. The Governor, who spoke in a statement through his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, described the killing of the monarch as a heinous crime.

According to him: “All lives matter; but this is one too heavy and unbearable. It’s a sad day in Ondo State. Clearly, we are in a serious security crisis that requires extraordinary means. The security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, have already been directed to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“On our part as a Government, we shall give whatever it takes to unravel this; these criminals who have brought this sad day on our State shall not go unpunished. In deference to our customs and traditions, the State Government will advisedly, refrain from making public reference in statements or utterances in respect of the identity of the great loss.

“Nonetheless, without prejudice to ongoing efforts toward getting to the roots of this abominable crime, Government shall issue a formal and more detailed statement as dictated by tradition after due consultations with relevant stakeholders in the affected community.”