By Robert Egbe

An expectant teacher Mrs. Nzube-Obi Obiechina, who lost her two-month pregnancy in 2017 after being allegedly tortured and detained for 22 days by the police, is the sister of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans.

Nzube-Obi Obiechina confirmed this to the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters.

She stated this while responding to a question by Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) counsel, Mr. Nosa Uhumwamgho.

The teacher had testified on October 31 that she had neither seen nor been in touch with her brother in ages, before his arrest on June 10, 2017, adding that the police unlawfully arrested, assaulted and detained her and her husband without trial.

Mrs. Obiechina and her husband Ogechukwu Obiechina are seeking the enforcement of the N2million awarded them by the Federal High Court in Lagos against the police, following their ordeal.

Evans, sometimes called the ‘Billionaire kidnapper’ is facing multiple conspiracy, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder charges before several Lagos State High Courts.

