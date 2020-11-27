Nigerian-British actor, John Boyega, is among the winners of the 2020 British GQ Men Of The Year Awards which held on Thursday night.

The GQ award which is in its 23rd edition celebrates people who made great impact in the world in the past 12 months.

The 28-year-old actor was the recipient of GQ’s Icon award.

According to GQ, ‘Boyega’s Black Lives Matter speech in June was perhaps at the heart of why he has been named GQ Icon.’ Also, he has been at the forefront of the global campaign to highlight police brutality and extrajudicial killing in Nigeria especially during the #EndSARS protest.

This would be the second time the actor has won the award.

“I won one in 2016 and, honestly, it’s great for the interior design of my living room that I can balance it out with a second one,” he said in an interview with GQ.

Speaking of his unfiltered criticism of the sidelining he experienced as one of the few black actors in the cast of ‘Star Wars’, he told the magazine, “You didn’t know what was going on, but it was like a little light against a batch of TNT. Because there were certain truths. So I knew what the process would be like for the audience and what people would say. But now it’s not the elephant in the room – which is brilliant. Now it’s not an alien conversation to have and so I feel like my role has been fulfilled in terms of the discussions I’ve had since.”

See the full list of winners below: