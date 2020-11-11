Britney Spears | Insider

Britney Spears is afraid of her father and will not perform again until he no longer has power over her career, her attorney claimed during a court hearing on Tuesday.

The 38years old American singer desire to be free of her father James Spears who has conservatorship over her and her $60million fortune.

During the Tuesday hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend James Spears from his central role in the court conservatorship that has controlled his daughter’s life and career for 12 years as Britney Spears’ attorney Samuel D. Ingham III requested at the contentious hearing. But the judge said she would consider future petitions for his suspension or outright removal, which Ingham plans to file.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Ingham told the judge. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

The pop star has been on an indefinite work hiatus since early 2019.

James Spears’ attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, defended what she said was his perfect record in his run as her conservator, which has seen her net worth go from in debt to well over $60 million.

Thoreen argued that the disruption caused by his removal would do her the very harm the suspension is meant to prevent. “I don’t believe there is a shred of evidence to support my client’s suspension,” she said.

Thoreen also objected to Ingham’s statements about the father-daughter relationship as inadmissible hearsay.

The judge did approve that a corporate fiduciary, the Bessemer Trust, will now serve as co-conservator over her estate along with her father, which Britney Spears had requested.

Most of the attorneys involved, along with Britney Spears’ parents, took part in the hearing via phone and videoconference. The pop star did not attend in any form.

The conservatorship, known in many states as a guardianship, began in 2008 when she was having serious mental struggles and an often public meltdown. The arrangements are normally limited to people with severely diminished ability to make decisions for themselves and are meant to be temporary, but Britney Spears has remained under court control longer than anyone expected.