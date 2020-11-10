Three of Nigeria’s most popular trade and retailer exhibitions are set to return in 2021, BtoB Events, the country’s leading exhibition organiser, has announced.

Food and Beverage West Africa will run from June 16th-18th, the West Africa Automotive Show is scheduled for July 13th–15th and Beauty West Africa will take place from November 17th-19th 2021, all to be held at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

BtoB Events has rescheduled its entire 2020 calendar to 2021 due to the continued disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on global travel and commerce.

The 2021 exhibitions will be opened in accordance with the All Secure Standard for the global reopening of exhibitions post COVID. Attendees and exhibitors can be reassured that they will be safe and feel relaxed in the business-friendly environment onsite.

Jamie Hill, BtoB Event’s Managing Director, told journalists, “We’ll be creating new features across our portfolio whilst also exploring new ideas and opportunities brought about digitally during the pandemic. We’re all really excited about re-energising our exhibition portfolio across Nigeria in 2021 as there is a huge amount of pent-up demand for international exhibitions.”

“We are excited by the interest we have had expressed to us already and are looking forward to welcoming new exhibitors, country pavilions and attendees to our leading trade fairs covering the Food, Automotive and Beauty Industries.”

Retailers and distributors in Nigeria will be familiar with the exhibitions with thousands having visited the events which promote local enterprises and SMEs alongside major regional and international companies.

Regarded as the best food and drink exhibition of its kind in the region, FABWA hosted 130 exhibitors and attracted 4,300 professional visitors from across West Africa in 2019. In addition to more international pavilions and VIP attendees, the 2021 show will boost the visitor experience with an expanded conference and presentations programme.

WAAS is the definitive one stop show for the automotive sector, from spare parts and lubricants through to vehicle enhancement. Next year’s show will build on the success of 2019 when more than 3,000 people visited the 70 stands displaying thousands of car part and accessories products.

Launched in 2018, Beauty West Africa saw participation increase in 2019 to over 4,500 visitors with 200 exhibitors showcasing the world of beauty to the West African market. Plans for 2021 include developing the beauty conference which runs alongside the exhibition, along with more demonstrations, seminars and sampling events.

