Budding Music Star, Dotman,as well as Dj Tough, have penned a management deal with the Olabisi Akanbi led Labo Entertainment.

Labo Entertainment which has previously worked with commercially successful artists such as Konga, Sideone, Ecoman and Smapee plans to make Dotman and Dj Touch another success story.

Dotman hit limelight in 2015 with Yes Melo and Fine Girl.

The singer-rapper, who has put in over six years in the music business has churn out hits and collaborations with top acts including Davido, 9ice, Mr Eazi, DJ Spinall, DJ Exclusive, DJ Kaywise and DJ Moh Green.

Akube, which remains his hit album has achieved over 10 million streams online and still doing fantastically well. Dotman has performed at many events which include the those in the UK, Africa, Europe and the US.

He has also displayed his musical dexterity at the Big Brother Eviction party live show is South Africa garnering over 170 million viewers. His latest releases Enu Gbe and Feelings are virally dominating the social media and terrestrial platforms.

He is also expected to release his debut album titled Hakuna Matata before the year runs out.

On his own DJ Tough has also immensely paid his dues in the industry performing at so many high standard shows both at home and in the Diapora.

Speaking on why Labo Entertainment signed Dotman and Dj Tough, Akanbi said, “We are excited to align ourselves with a very talented and creative artiste like Dotman who is one of the hottest young musicians in Nigeria.”

“With the benefit of my long term experience in the game, I am excited that we will make a big impact this time around. That’s what I want to achieve with the young and talented singer, Dotman. He has a hunger to go global and that’s something we both share in common,” he added.

On his part, Dotman likened his feeling about his forthcoming debut album to that of a father eagerly expecting his child. “I have worked hard and waited a long time for this time to come. To say that I am happy is putting it mildly.

“Everything is aligning to make the release of my first album a success coming from my days as a rookie singer in University of Lagos, Akoka (UNILAG). With God on my side and Labo Group behind me, I am excited to hold my first baby in my hands and share this beauty with world,” he enthused.

Vanguard News Nigeria