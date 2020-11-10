By Tony Akowe, Abuja

The members House of Representatives on Tuesday demanded an unreserved apology from the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for failure to appear for budget defence.

The Commission was scheduled to appear before the House Committee on Diaspora Matter to defend its 2021 budget estimate, but as 12.17pm on Tuesday when the Committee adjourned, the Chairman of the Commission, Abike Dabiri Erewa was yet to arrive the meeting venue.

Staff of the Commission were seen frantically trying to get the NIDCOM boss who was said to have gone to the Senate and hurry down for the meeting.

Angry members of the Committee expressed disappointment over the absence of the NIDCOM Chairman saying she must apologize to the committee before a new date will be set for her appearance.

One of the members said “who is she to keep us waiting. We are the ones to approve the budget and not the Senate”.

While adjourning the session, Chairman of the Committee, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe said the Committee members were not that the type she would keep them waiting when she was duly informed of the timing for the meeting, but choose to go to the Senate, while keeping them waiting.

The NIDCOM Boss however appeared about 10 minutes later and went straight to the office of the Committee Chairman probably to explain herself and offer apologies.