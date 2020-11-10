President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd for instituting Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme, which will provide financial support for retired police officers.

He assured that the federal government was fully committed to improving the welfare of serving officers.







The President, who performed virtual commissioning of the new Head Office Building of Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd, said the government was also focused on ensuring that police officers, who served the nation meritoriously, were properly resettled on retirement.







He said: "To the Nigeria Police Fund Pensions Limited, I wish to applaud your Company for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme through which you provide some form of financial support to retired Police Officers to enable them to resettle fully in retirement after meritoriously serving the nation.







“Taking your services to the doorstep of Police Officers by maintaining an office in each Police Command and Formation is also very laudable. At this juncture, I urge you to continue your untiring efforts in collaborating with the Police authorities towards improving the welfare of both serving and retired personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.’’

