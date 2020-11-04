Yemisi Olaosun

YOUTH and Sport Development Minister Sunday Dare has said the Federal Government had taken decisive steps to address the demands and agitations of youths.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had been working hard to bequeath a better nation than it met for the youth.

Dare spoke on Tuesday in Lagos at a webinar organised by the International Award for Young People in Nigeria (IAYPN) under the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation in the United Kingdom (UK).

The event was in conjunction with the Federal Government to celebrate the 2020 National Youth Day.

The minister said President Buhari always put the interests of Nigerian youths at heart in his administration’s programmes and policies.

He listed a number of programmes the Federal Government had started to empower the youth and lay a more solid foundation for their future.

IYAPN Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman and International Trustee of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation (UK), Mr. Olawale Edun said the event was an opportunity for youths to be informed and educated.

The one-time Lagos State Finance Commissioner said it was also meant to enable the youth contribute ideas towards setting the agenda of helping them make progress, develop and fulfill their potentials.

He advised the youth to always listen carefully and contribute meaningfully to issues.

IAYPN National Director Oshoke Bello said recent events and happenings had shown the ingenuity and potentials of Nigerian youths in organising and contributing to creativity.

“The government has not been silent, both at the state and Federal levels, concerning programmes and initiatives originally designed for the purpose of working out a better life for youths,” he said.

Lead Strategist of BigShot Consulting Limited, Mr. Niyi Soyinka, noted that the private sector could address and support the youth by awarding grants, mentoring, collaborating and supporting internship schemes for them.

The Founder of International Centre for Leadership and Entrepreneur, Professor Olajumoke Familoni, stressed that entrepreneurship scheme needs to be inculcated in the youth to enable them understand how to scale up businesses.

The entrepreneurship mentor said leadership is about serving, adding that being a leader means being able to transform other people’s lives for the better.