By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has bade farewell to the outgoing Slovak Republic ambassador to Nigeria, Peter Holasek, after five years tour of service in Nigeria.

Holasek, according to a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, was one of the longest serving diplomats to Nigeria.

President Buhari, however, wished Holasek a successful tour of duty in his next assignment.

The President received the Ambassador in a virtual farewell audience Monday, congratulating Mr Holasek on remarkable five years in Nigeria, thus making him one of the longest serving Ambassadors in the country.

“I congratulate you on behalf of Nigeria, and myself, on a successful term. Thank you for the long service and I hope your next assignment will be more successful,” President Buhari said.

Recounting the high-points of his tour of duty, Ambassador Holasek said he was happy and proud that relations between Nigeria and his country had improved tremendously in the past five years.

“I have facilitated visits of Slovak and Nigerian officials to our two countries. Nigeria is Slovakia’s largest trading partner south of the Sahara, and there are even prospects of better relations, going forward,” the Ambassador said.

He wished Nigeria peace, and greater prosperity.