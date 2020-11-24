President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, blamed Nigeria’s security instability on the rancour experienced in Libya following the 42-year dictatorship of Muammar Gaddafi.

Daily Trust reports that the President stated this while receiving a Special Envoy from His Excellency, President Idris Deby Itno of the Republic of Chad.

While noting that neighbouring Chad and Nigeria can be likened as brothers, Buhari said he was aware of the problem Chad has with Libya and promised that Nigeria will always be there to lend helping hands.

Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said:

“We are aware of the problem Chad has with Libya, which supports some Chadian rebels, trying to destabilize the country. The instability in Libya after 42 years of Muammar Gaddafi affects all of us in the Sahel region.

“From Mauritania to the Central Africa Republic, Gaddafi recruited gunmen, who learnt to do nothing else than to kill. When the former Libyan leader was killed, the gunmen escaped with their arms, and are wreaking havoc all over the place now.”

The President further appreciated Chad’s effort in fighting Boko Haram insurgency.

In his remark, the Special Envoy, Mr Amine Abba-Sidick, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad, conveyed a message from his President, whom he said sent regards to President Buhari and Nigerians in general.

