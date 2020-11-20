Daily News

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba and members of his family on the sudden and tragic death of his wife, Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba.

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

According to the president, his thoughts and prayers are with them in their period of grief.

He prayed divine comfort for the entire family of Ndoma-Egba and peaceful repose of the soul of the departed.(NAN)

