File photo of President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the killings of rice farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The President in a statement signed on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu described the killings as senseless.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the killing of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, describing the terrorist killings as insane.

“I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace.”

“President Buhari said the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”

At least forty farmers were killed on Saturday morning around Marrabati and Hammayya villages, near Zabarmari in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

The farmers were waylaid on their way to their rice farms which they were harvesting before the surprise attack happened.

An unspecified number of farmers were also taken away by the criminals.