President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of the Republic of Mali over the passing of former President Amadou Toumani Toure.

Toure, who led the Sahel nation for a decade before being removed in a coup, has died in Turkey aged 72, a

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja yesterday, the Nigerian leader commiserated with family of the departed Malian leader.

He noted that Toure’s 10-year reign in the country had contributed to the strengthening of political institutions, and measure of stability, starting with his presiding over a peaceful transition in the country as a military leader.

Buhari joined world leaders, particularly those from ECOWAS, in mourning the former President, “whose wisdom and foresight also impacted greatly on the West Coast, as he always advocated dialogue over conflict, and believed strongly in the African voice.’’

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the former Malian leader.

Toure, a former army general widely known by his initials ATT, first took charge of the country for a year in 1991 after military ruler Moussa Traore’s security forces killed more than 100 pro-democracy demonstrators.

He organised democratic elections the following year and handed over power to a civilian president, earning him the nickname of “Soldier of Democracy”.

He won presidential elections in 2002 and 2007 but was overthrown in 2012 by mutinous soldiers who accused him of failing to support their battle against both Tuareg rebels and other rebels.