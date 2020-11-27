A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: [email protected]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday felicitated with Burkina Faso’s President, Roch Kabore on his re-election for a five-year second term in office.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement released by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

“I am pleased with the peaceful outcome of the election in which the voters of Burkina Faso renewed your mandate for another five years in office,” Buhari was quoted to have said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Economy May Emerge From Recession In 2021 Q1, Says Emefiele

“Winning a second term is a vote of confidence, but it also brings bigger challenges for leaders to work even harder to make life better for their citizens.”

The President also advised the re-elected leader to put partisanship aside and work for all Burkina Faso residents, regardless of who voted for or against him, saying that “at this point, you’re no longer the leader of your party but the leader of Burkina Faso.”