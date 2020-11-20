Jonathan

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 63 today.

He greeted him for “a life of service that has brought honour and goodwill to Nigeria.”

The President noted the peculiar and remarkable ascendancies of the ex-leader on the nation’s political ladder and dedication that had kept him working most recently as ECOWAS envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali.

In a statement by his spokesman, the Nigerian leader prayed to God to grant the celebrant longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve the nation and humanity.

ALSO yesterday, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri saluted the erstwhile president on the occasion.

In a congratulatory message issued in Yenagoa by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, the governor described Jonathan as a “Nigerian, African and global icon with exceptional democratic credentials that endeared him to many across the world.”

The document read: “Dr. Jonathan is a statesman and patriot of repute whose legacies in office consistently speak of his unrivalled candour.

“As a former governor of this state, he remains our pride. As a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, who left indelible imprints in our clime, he is a hero.

“On behalf of the government and people of our dear state, I warmly felicitate and extend hearty congratulations to an outstanding symbol of democracy on his 63rd birthday.

“It is our prayer that the Lord will continually bless our great Nigerian leader with sound health, greater grace and long life.”

