Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has communicated good wishes to the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, as he clocks 53 years of age.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President lauded the governor, who is also the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary National Convention Committee, for his commitment to the growth and peace of the ruling party.

“President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on the joyous occasion of his 53rd birthday anniversary.

“The President also joins the family, friends, political associates, government, and people of the state in celebrating with the hardworking governor as he devotes his time to delivering dividends of democracy.

“President Buhari applauds the achievements of the governor, who is also Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary National Convention Committee and his team, in reconciling factions, bringing back former members and welcoming new ones into the governing party.

“As Governor Buni marks his birthday, the President wishes him many more years of service to his party, state, country, and humanity,” the statement said.