President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former anti-graft chief, Nuhu Ribadu, on his 60th birthday.

Mr Ribadu, the pioneer head of the anti-corruption agency, EFCC, will be 60 on Saturday.

Mr Buhari’s message to the Adamawa-born retired police officer, was contained in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Read Mr Adesina’s full statement below.

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly greets pioneer Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, on his 60th birthday, November 21, 2020, joining family and friends to celebrate the milestone, marked with years of diligence and service to the nation.

The President felicitates with the former EFCC Chairman, who also served as Chairman of Petroleum Revenue Task Force, commending his sacrifices and dedication to the country, particularly in pursuing probity, advocating good governance and promoting democratic values.

As the renowned public servant turns 60, President Buhari believes his determination to see Nigeria reach greater heights, through counselling and mentoring of young leaders deserves commendation, while urging him to remain steadfast on a disciplined and focused life.

The President prays that the almighty God will grant former EFCC Chairman longer life, good health and more opportunities to serve the nation.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)