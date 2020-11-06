By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said threats to peace will not be tolerated.

He praised traditional rulers for their calming influence at the peak of the #EndSARS protests, saying the issues raised by the protesters were being addressed.

“I want to once again thank you for the role you all have played to calm down our youths with wisdom and authority.

“By instilling hope and keeping the peace, you have rendered the country great service.

“We cannot allow anybody or group to threaten the peace or sabotage these efforts,” the President said.

He spoke when he received a delegation of the National Council of Traditional Rulers, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the State House in Abuja.

On the team include Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Etsu Nupe Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass King Alfred Diete-Spiff.

President Buhari told the royal fathers: “We have heard the loud cries of our youth and children, and we are attending to their concerns.

“Strong, transparent efforts are underway to address those rogue elements of the Nigerian Police Force.

“Simultaneously, the Nigerian Police Force will also undergo the much-needed reform that covers welfare, working conditions and code of conduct that will usher in a more professional workforce.”

The President noted the challenges that come with “our growing youth population”.

He said: “There is no hiding place regarding how we should address insecurity concerns, youth unemployment, job creation, boosting industrialisation and preparing for a transition into a digital economy.”

He stressed that the government required the “support and voice” of the traditional institution “to help amplify the message”.

“Your proximity to the people places you in a unique position to communicate and ensure that our response is targeted and impactful in view of your role as guardians of our traditional values and culture,” President Buhari said.

He urged the monarchs not to compromise their neutrality “because this is what significantly confers on you, your moral authority and legitimacy.”

According to President Buhari, his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, would lead senior government officials to various parts of the country to “directly engage with you as part of this process.”

On COVID-19 pandemic, the President noted that economies have been crippled as the response to the pandemic has forced businesses to shut down or devise new means of transacting.

His administration, he said, has “designed various schemes and taken many measures to soften the impact, despite our own revenue struggles as government”.

“More needs to be done to cater to our fellow citizens, not just those in the urban areas but also those in rural areas,” the President added.