By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of felicitation to his predecessor, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, who clocks 63.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, President Buhari reflected on the unusual meteoric rise of Dr Jonathan on Nigeria’s political terrain in the last few years.

He lauded dedication of the former President to the good of the nation as well as the welfare of humanity in general, praying to God to preserve him and endow him with a longer life, good health and divine wisdom to be able to serve the nation and the entire humanity for much longer.

“On behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday, November 20, 2020, congratulating him for a life of service that has brought honour and goodwill to the country.

“The President notes, with appreciation, the peculiar and remarkable climb of the former president on Nigeria’s political ladder, and dedication that has kept him working most recently as ECOWAS envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali.

“As the former Nigerian President turns 63, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant Dr Jonathan longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity,” he said.