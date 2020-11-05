Daily News

Buhari meets leadership of council of traditional rulers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja met with members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers from the six geo-political zones of the country.

The monarchs were led by the two co-chairpersons of the Council, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The agenda of the meeting was unknown to you as at the time of filing this report.

The Council of Traditional Rulers had on Tuesday met in Abuja where national socio-economic and security issues were deliberated upon.

