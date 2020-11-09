Daily News

Buhari meets UN Deputy Sec.-Gen., Amina Mohammed

By
0
buhari-meets-un-deputy-sec-gen.,-amina-mohammed
Views: Visits 0

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, met with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ms Mohammed is leading a delegation of senior officials of the United Nations to the country.

She met behind closed doors with the Nigerian leader at the president’s mini-conference hall.

NAN gathered that the meeting deliberated on strategies to rebuild setbacks occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Mohammed, who is currently inaugurating a UN programme alongside Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, will also be visiting Niger, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

(NAN)

PT Mag Campaign AD

Should FRSC officers be allowed to carry Guns?

Previous article

Eight remanded for breaking into, damaging palace in Osun

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News