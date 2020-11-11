Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

“The removal of Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor did not follow due process,” spokesman to the education ministry Ben-Bem Goong said quoting Buhari in the report of the presidential visitation panel.

“Mr. President after careful review of the report has approved all the recommendations of the Panel. Accordingly: Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe is hereby reinstated as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.”

Buhari, according to Goong, also dissolved the UNILAG governing council led by Dr. B. O. Babalakin.

“Mr. President hopes these steps will bring peace, stability, focus and direction to the University,” Goong said.

Ogundipe was removed as UNILAG’s VC by the governing council led by Wole Babalakin after being accused of financial impropriety and gross misconduct after months of leadership tussle.

Consequently, the council secretary Oladejo Azeez announced that Theophilus Omalolu Soyombo of UNILAG’s Faculty of Social Sciences as VC of the University in an acting capacity. But Ogundipe said he remained the VC.

Buhari then set-up a visitation panel to investigate allegations of abuse of office and financial recklessness levelled against Ogundipe by the governing council.

While the panel was yet to submit its report, Babalakin resigned his chairmanship of the council, faulting the composition of the panel, saying he had no confidence in them.

However, Babalakin will not be returning to his position after Buhari dissolved the governing council he led and exonerated Ogundipe of all allegations against him.

Buhari said the “vice-chancellor (Ogundipe) was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based.”

“All allegations made against the Vice-Chancellor and the management of the University before and after the Constitution of the Special Visitation Panel should be referred to regular Visitation Panel for thorough investigation and necessary recommendations.

“The process adopted by the Council in the appointment of Professor Omololu Soyombo as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University was inconsistent with the provisions of the Law relating to the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor.”

