Buhari, Sultan, Monarchs meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with representatives of traditional rulers across the six geopolitical zones, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar.

The meeting, which is taking place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has in attendance the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ife, the Emir of Kano, Etsu Nupe, Chairman, Imo State Traditional rulers among others.

Although the agenda of the meeting is yet to be made public, it may not be unconnected to national unity and the recent nationwide protest against Police brutality.

Vanguard

