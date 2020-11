Five bullet shells were found at the Lekki toll gate, scene of the #EndSARS protest during the panel’s visit to the toll gate. The Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the operators of Lekki Toll Gate, Abayomi Omomuwa, disclosed this Friday to the panel members, led by its Chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi, during their visit to scene of #ENDSARS protesters.

Like this: Like Loading...