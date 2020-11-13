Olushola Victor

BUNMI Oreaje has successfully turned her passion to business and she has made a name for herself in the business.

As Chief Executive Officer, Cakement Confectionery, Surulere, Lagos, she is determined to spread happiness to people and homes.

She said: “My mission is to make visually appealing statement-making cakes, bakes and treats that resonate with the unique messages of customers and their taste buds.”

She also recently concluded the phase 1 of her ‘Empower to Educate’ programme aimed at empowering underprivileged women with the pastry making skills to enable them to become financially viable to support their kids through school. The training ended with the award of certificates and also start up kits.

The programme was in partnership with ‘Help for School Foundation,’ a non-governmental organization, focused on providing indigent children with necessary support to keep them in school.