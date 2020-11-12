Agency Reporter

The remains of former Malian President, Amadou Toumani Touré, will arrive in Bamako on Friday and the national funeral will take place on November 20, according to a source close to the family.

The source said the burial will be witnessed by several national and foreign personalities.

It said: “The national funeral ceremony will be chaired by the president of the Transition, Bah N’Daw, who is currently on a tour of four West African countries (Ghana, Togo, Senegal, and Guinea Bissau). The tour ends on November 17.”

The former Malian president (2002 – 2012) died on November 10 in Istanbul, Turkey, at the age of 72.

(PANA/NAN)