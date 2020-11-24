Burna Boy’s recent album, ‘Twice As Tall,’ was nominated in the Best Global Music Album category at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. This will be the second time he will be nominated in the same category

His previous album, ‘African Giant,’ was also nominated at the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony but Angélique Kidjo his mentor and most of whose music he loves to sample went home with the award. She dedicated the award to him.

The song for which she won the award for was the reimagination of Celia Cruz’s music on the eponymous, Celia.

If Burna Boy wins, he will become Nigeria’s first Grammy winner since Sikiru Adepoju won with Planet Drum over 10 years ago.

Beyonce’s video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ got a nod for Best Music Video, but it’s unclear if that concerns Wizkid who is a featured act on the song alongside Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s daughter and Saint jHN.

To be eligible for the 2021 awards, albums and songs must have been released between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020. And there were a few tweaks to the categories and rules this time: the best urban contemporary album was renamed best progressive R&B album; best rap/sung performance is now best melodic rap performance; best Latin pop album has expanded to best Latin pop or urban album; best Latin rock, urban or alternative album has become best Latin rock or alternative album; and best world music album will now be known as best global music album.

Other Nigerian artistes who have been nominated for the Grammys but never won besides Sikiru Adepoju are Afrobeat maestros, Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Juju maestro, King Sunny Ade, Babatunde Olatunji, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.