Following the nomination of his ‘Twice As Tall’ album in the category of Best Global Music Album for the 2021 Grammy Awards, Burna Boy has thrown a slight shade at Davido.

Burna Boy was seemingly swept off his feet as the news of his second consecutive Grammy nomination flooded social media. The overjoyed singer initially took to his Twitter page to share a photo of himself which he captioned, “Another One, #TwiceAsTall.”

However, the narrative was different on his Snapchat story. He took a swipe at Davido after he didn’t get any nomination in the 2021 Grammy awards, writing, “Some people can perform but can’t sing, so people can sing and perform. Quality over hype”. He however deleted the post from his snap a few minutes after posting it.

The Davido and Burna Boy feud

In the last two years, a revolution seems to have taken place in Nigerian music, breaking what was termed to be a hierarchy in the industry”. Ranking top on the hierarchy is Davido, Wizkid and then the rest led by Olamide, Tekno, Kizz Daniel, Iyanya, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy, Naira Marley and others.

Being one of the most prolific artists in Nigeria, Burna Boy soon joined Davido and Wizkid at the high table, and naturally, fan wars created a strain in their relationship.

Rumours of a possible rift between Davido and Burna Boy was first laid bare after the “African Giant” threw a jab at Davido over a social media post back in May.

The feud started with an edited photo of Davido and Wizkid, with the former saying the both of them were the “greatest of all time”. This appeared to provoke a response from Burna Boy.

In his response, he discredited Davido’s ability as a musician, and assumed he wouldn’t have risen to prominence if not for his billionaire father. Writing on his Instagram story, Burna Boy said, “You cannot play football, everybody knows you cannot play football, and you are an embarrassment to the team, but your daddy bought the football team.”

Appearing in a recent interview with popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Davido, for the first time opened up on the issue between himself and Burna Boy. Referring to Burna Boy as his “brother”, the singer said the last time they hung out was in December 2019, and though he was “hearing things” around that time, they were still cool when they met.

The musician was also adamant he had done nothing to try to discredit him, so he doesn’t know where the issue is stemming from.

“I can’t lie. It hurts me sometimes. I’ve tried to reach out [to Burna]. It’s (probably) one thing, he doesn’t like me. I’m not fighting anybody, they just like to make me look like the bad guy,” he said.

