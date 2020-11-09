Our Reporter

Former President George W. Bush congratulated President-elect Joe Biden in a telephone call on Sunday.

He said while President Donald Trump has the right to pursue legal challenges and recounts, the race was “fundamentally fair” and “its outcome is clear.”

The gesture by Bush, the only living former Republican president, was a break from his party’s outgoing president, Trump, who has so far refused to concede the race.

In the statement, Bush said he had called Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday.

The statement reads: “Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country.

“The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”

Bush also offered congratulations in the statement to Trump “on a hard-fought campaign,” nodding to his “extraordinary political achievement” of winning the votes of more than 70 million Americans, the second-most in history behind Biden. “They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government,” Bush said.