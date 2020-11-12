A 34-year-old businessman, Habibu Ishaku, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Kaduna, for allegedly stealing 100 bags of salt and 73 bags of flour worth N300,000.

The police charged Ishaku, who resides in Tudun Tukur Area of Kaduna State, is charged with shop breaking and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 31 at the Sabon Gari Market, Kaduna State.

He told the court that the matter was reported by the complainant, Ibrahim Danladi of Kings Road Sabon Gari Zaria at the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation.

Leo alleged that the defendant broke into the complainant’s store located at Sabon Gari Market Kaduna and stole 100 bags of salt and 73 bags of flour,

He alleged that the defendant was arrested by a security man at the market when he went back in to steal more goods from the shop.

The offence, Leo said, contravened the provisions of sections 333 and 271 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

Magistrate Benjamin Hassan admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Hassan ordered that the two sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Kaduna State Government

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 27 for hearing.

