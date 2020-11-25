World News C.I.A. Officer Is Killed in Somalia By Julian E. Barnes Eric Schmitt and Adam Goldman 18 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 24 The officer’s combat death came as President Trump considers pulling back on American operations in the region. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments