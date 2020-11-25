Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

By Babajide Komolafe

The private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID, has earmarked N100 billion to purchase equipment for the Police and also renovate the 44 police stations destroyed during the crisis that followed the #ENDSARS protest.

Co-Chair of CACOVID and Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, made the revelations at a briefing in Lagos, while giving an account of the group’s activities.

Emefiele spoke in the company of President, Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote; Chairman, UBA, Tony Elemelu, and Managing Director, CEO, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

Emefiele also unveiled plans to empower four million youths with a N25 billion employment programme.

Meanwhile, the Group said it received N43.272 billion as donation from members of the private sector and spent N43.272 billion on various interventions.

One of such interventions was N28.7 billion spent on food relief as palliatives to 1.7 million households, translating to or eight million Nigerians.

Vanguard News Nigeria