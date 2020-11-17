On Monday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California is hitting its ’emergency brake’ and will shut down indoor activities for 94 percent of the state, as he apologized for attending a dinner party at a Michelin-starred restaurant earlier this month.

In a coronavirus press conference on Monday Newsom said the state’s number of COVID-19 cases has doubled in the past week alone and 10,968 new cases were reported on Monday.

Newsom announced 41 of California’s 58 counties will move into the state’s most restrictive purple COVID-19 reopening risk tier starting Tuesday, up from 13 counties last week.

Under the purple tier indoor operations for museums, houses of worship, gyms and restaurants are not allowed. Bars that don’t provide food, concert venues, schools, and theme parks are also closed.

Counties going under the purple tier include Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Napa and Solano counties in the Bay Area as well as Los Angeles.

Newsom said this is the fastest rate of rising cases since the start of the pandemic and there are 1,029,235 cases, 18,263 deaths and a positivity rate of 4.6 percent – up three percent from October 29.

Newsom also apologized for attending an outdoor dinner party at the Michelin three-star restaurant French laundry in Napa County, on November 6.

‘I made a bad mistake. Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up,’ he said Monday.

The party was a 50th birthday celebration for Jason Kinney, Newsom’s longtime friend and political adviser.

The outdoor dinner at The French Laundry in Yountville in Napa County brought together 12 people, including the governor and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. The guests came from more than three different households.

‘I should have stood up and walked back on my car and drove back to my house instead I chose to sit there with my wife and a number of other couples that were outside the household,’ Newsom said.

In the past two weeks in California there has been a 48 percent increase in hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients and the number of ICU patients has also risen 38 percent over the same time period.

‘We are sounding the alarm. The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes,’ Newsom said.

‘Bottom line is, we’re moving from a marathon to a sprint,’ he said.

Newsom said that more tier announcements will be made as necessary and that counties can move back more than one tier at a time.

Furthermore, California is also requiring people to wear a mask whenever outside of their home, with a few exceptions.

State officials are also debating placing a curfew.

California, as well as other states, are buckling down ahead of Thanksgiving.

California officials are urging those who travel out of the state to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Officials also ask locals who do attend any gatherings over the holiday keep it short, wear masks, stay outside, and limit the party to individuals from less than three households.

Nationally the US has reported more than 11million COVID-19 cases and more than 246,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.