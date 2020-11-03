By Luke Kenton For Dailymail.com

Veta Belford was last seen by her family on October 17, when her father drove her to work at the Home Depot store on Truxel Road, in Sacramento, for her shift that started at 2pm

A desperate appeal for information has been launched by concerned family members of a 19-year-old woman who completely vanished in California two weeks ago after being laid off from her job at Home Depot.

Veta Belford was last seen by her family on October 17 when her father drove her to work at the Home Depot store on Truxel Road, in Sacramento, for her shift that started at 2pm.

However, when Veta’s mother Akenese arrived at the store to pick her up at 11:30pm that night, the teenager was nowhere to be seen.

‘My mother had texted and said she was waiting in the car outside,’ Veta’s older sister, Easter Kitiona told NBC Dateline. ‘She waited for a little bit, but when my sister still hadn’t come out a few minutes before midnight, she went to find out.’

Easter said her mother went inside the store and was told by a manager that Veta had left earlier in the afternoon after being laid off from her job.

‘What we don’t understand is why she didn’t call someone for a ride,’ Easter said. ‘She just walked out of the parking lot and that was it. We don’t know where she would go or who she would meet. It doesn’t make sense.’

Veta lives at home with her parents and two of her three sisters. She is a business management major at Sacramento State and a youth leader at the family's church.

When Veta’s mother Akenese (left) arrived at the store to pick her up at 11:30pm, the teenager was nowhere to be seen

Veta disappeared from the Home Depot store on Truxel Road. Surveillance footage captured her walking out the parking lot at 3:45pm

Akenese then immediately filed a missing persons report with the Sacramento Police Department just after midnight on October 18. In the meantime, a number of other family members drove around the area looking for her, but the effort was fruitless.

Veta’s three sisters are also using social media to plead for the safe return of their sibling

A detective with the department’s missing persons unit has been assigned to Veta’s case, however the search is yet to yield any significant leads.

Police later informed Veta’s family that security footage captured from the Home Depot store shows her walking out of the parking lot in the direction of an Applebee’s chain and an AT&T store at 3:45pm.

She is seen wearing a brown and orange striped flannel shirt, denim pants, a rainbow ring and a small crossbody bag.

It’s currently unclear where the teenager ventured next.

Easter told Dateline her sister also had her cellphone with her, along with a phone charger. But when family members attempted to call Veta that night, her phone was switched off – which they say isn’t normal.

‘She always has her charger with her in case she needs to charge her phone,’ Easter said. ‘For her phone to be off, it’s just strange.’

Easter said her family are incredibly close and spend most of their time together as a unit, whether at home or at church.

She also described her parent’s home as a loving environment and she doesn’t know of any reason why her sister would leave on her own, without telling anyone.

Veta lives at home with her parents and two of her three sisters (shown left). She is a business management major at Sacramento State and a youth leader at the family’s church

Easter (shown left) said her family are incredibly close and spend most of their time together as a unit, whether at home or at church

Veta lives at home with her parents and two of her three sisters. She is a business management major at Sacramento State and a youth leader at the family’s church.

‘She’s very involved in church and loves her role with the youth,’ Easter told the network. ‘We don’t believe she would just leave… so we’re just very worried about her.’

Veta’s three sisters are also using social media to plead for the safe return of their sibling. They have posted a montage of images of Veta on TikTok and in an online missing persons group specific to their Samoan-Polynesian heritage.

‘Hopefully someone has seen her and contacts us,’ Easter said. ‘Any information would help – we just need to know that our sister is OK.’

Veta is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 215 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

It’s currently unclear why Veta was let go from her position.

Home Depot and the Sacramento Police Department have not yet responded to DailyMail.com requests for comment.

Anyone who might have information about Veta’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.