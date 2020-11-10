Hammed J. Sulaiman

SIR: A chieftain of the Dangote Tomato Processing plant in Kano State recently appealed to the Federal Government to place a ban on the importation of tomato paste into Nigeria. The occasion was the flag-off of the distribution of tomato seedlings to 5,000 farmers under the Anchor Borrowers program of the Central Bank of Nigeria at Kagawa village in Kura Local Government Area.

He gave the reasons as the need for job creation and the need to boost local production of the commodity.

Calling on the federal government to ban tomato importation like it was done for rice would only cause more harm than good; it will increase hardship Nigerians face. Since last year that the federal government slapped a ban on rice importation, consumers have been forced to buy higher-priced or as a solution, lower-quality rice than they prefer. The current situation – inflation in food prices and the attendant crisis since importation was banned has proven that halting importation is not the solution to improving local production. Nigerian industrialists need to understand that, beyond their interests, free market economy creates more jobs than a regulated economy as people will exchange goods voluntarily – internationally and would become better off when doing so. Also, the rate of the competition will help consumers determine the best products as what makes companies/industrialists competitive is competition, thus, striving to be the best will be the premium.

The idea that putting a total ban on tomato importation is the only way the government can encourage farmers to grow the commodity for the country to be self-sufficient is flimsy as this is nothing but a philosophy of protectionism in the economy. When the government is doing so, they believe they are protecting jobs and industry, not knowing they are slowing competitive innovations.

In reality, when the government is not interfering with the economy, industrialists are usually forced in businesses to provide superior goods, protect consumers, and create affordable prices for every consumer. A free market contributes to political and civil freedom, and there would be economic growth and transparency. What firms like Dangote Tomato needs to do is to enhance its competitive markets, by ensuring that the best goods or services are provided to consumers at a lower price.

Also, Nigerian industrialists should know that a regulated economy always causes distortion – interference in a free market that significantly affects prices. Government regulation is bad for the economy, Dangote needs not call on the government to ban the importation; rather he should look forward with his business on contributing to Nigerian economy by maintaining international standards.

The ban if implemented will squash innovations at the instance of Nigerian producers as they would not be receiving quality goods produced by importers. The ban will also create a huge government bureaucracy that would be choking economic growth, and there will be huge monopolies that will be causing consumers to pay more.

The bottom line is, it is high time Nigerian industrialists learnt that public interest should always be protected by engaging in policies that promote and allow private businesses to flourish, internationally.