Cambodia and Hungary have signed a three-document memorandum to boost bilateral ties and cooperation in civil aviation, agriculture and water management.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen presided over the signing ceremony of the deals.

Eang Sophalleth, a personal assistant to Mr Hun Sen, said the deals were made between his ministers and visiting Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

The signed documents included a bilateral air service agreement, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on water management and a MoU on agricultural cooperation.

Prior to the signing event, Mr Hun Sen met with Mr Szijjarto, discussing ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation for mutual interest.

“They agreed to work together to promote bilateral cooperation in clean water, information technology, animal farming, agriculture and fisheries,’’ Mr Sophalleth said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Szijjarto also held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn before they jointly opened the Office of the Hungarian Embassy in Phnom Penh.

Mr Sokhonn said that the visit reflected Hungary’s strong commitment to further strengthen long-standing friendship and close cooperation with Cambodia and that the commitment is also shared by Cambodia.

He added that Cambodia and Hungary believed in the principles of international law as enshrined in the United Nations charter and stand for the strengthening of multilateralism in due respect to the sovereignty of states.

Mr Szijjarto arrived in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Tuesday morning for an official visit.

(Xinhua/NAN)