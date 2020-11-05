The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has so far remained unassailable in Enugu State since the return to civil rule in 1999. But, the party is currently divided over the zoning of political offices among the three senatorial districts. Correspondent CHRIS OJI examines the politics of zoning as stakeholders prepare for the next general elections.

SINCE the inception of the current political dispensation in 1999, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has been dominating the political space in Enugu State.

Suffice it to say that the popularity of the party has turned the state into a one-party state. All the elected officials since 1999, from the governors, senators, House of Rep members down to the councillors were produced by the party.

From all indications, it will be an uphill task for another party to penetrate and upstage the PDP in Enugu State. Many have tried in the past but dismally failed. Worthy of note is the effort of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in this regard. Since its formation in 2013, the APC has constituted a formidable opposition to the PDP in all electable positions. But, it has been unable to win even a single counsellorship seat.

With the array of prominent and influential politicians it fielded in the last general elections, there was hope that the APC would win some seats, at least in the state House of Assembly. But, that was not to be, as the ruling PDP cleared all the available positions.

This is intriguing because the APC parades such big names like former Senate President Ken Nnamani; immediate past Governor Sullivan Chime; former Secretary to the State government Onyemuche Nnamani; Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu.

While the party is struggling for acceptability in the state, it is also facing a hydra-headed crisis which has placed it in a disadvantaged position.

A misunderstanding between the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the executive members of the party led by the State Chairman Ben Nwoye led to the split of the party into two factions. The splinter group is led by Okey Ogbodo.

The misunderstanding centres on the style of leadership of the party. The executive members were not happy with the insistence of the minister to lead the party on the grounds that he was not a founding member. But, members of his faction insisted that as the highest officeholder from the state, he automatically becomes the leader.

The crisis which has lingered up till this day has led to suspension, expulsion and counter suspension and expulsion. It as well led to litigation as seven members of the minister’s faction went to court to challenge the leadership of Nwoye.

Currently, the seven that went to court are on the verge of receiving the sledgehammer from the national body for ignoring the directive that they should withdraw all the cases in court. Following the refusal to withdraw their cases in court, as directed by the national secretariat, the party’s top leadership has begun the process of suspending the erring members.

As a result, Nwoye has set up a three-man disciplinary committee, as directed by the national secretariat, to try the erring members.

The lingering crisis within the APC no doubt has provided a strong and comfortable hold of the state by the PDP. Unless the unexpected happens, the APC will continue to play to the gallery with regards to electoral success in the state.

For the meantime, the PDP does not see the APC as too much of a threat in its political control of the state.

The only issue that may threaten the party’s dominance in the next general elections in 2023 is that of zoning political offices.

The three senatorial zones of Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North have benefited from an unwritten zoning arrangement, which was initiated in 1999 by elders and stakeholders of the party. They had an unwritten agreement that the governorship position should rotate among the three senatorial zones.

The first slot was taken by Enugu East with Chimaroke Nnamani at the helm of affairs for two terms of eight years. It was followed by Enugu West with Sullivan Chime who equally served for two terms. Enugu North is currently occupying the position with Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the helm of affairs. Ugwuanyi is in his second term.

The end of Ugwuanyi’s tenure will complete the first stanza of rotation among the three zones. The question now at stake is which zone will kick start the second stanza of the rotational arrangement? All the three zones are claiming the right to be the first to start the second stanza.

Some stakeholders in Enugu North are of the view that the zone should produce the governor in 2023 on the grounds that it was the last to pick a share in the first round.

Another group from Enugu West is also insisting that it is the turn of the zone. They argued that the zoning should be by cultural zone and Enugu West comprising two cultural zones of Agbaja and Greater Awgu should be allowed to take the first shot based on cultural zone.

Similarly, some indigenes of Enugu East are also insisting that it is their turn.

As the agitations from the three senatorial zones continue to gather momentum, the return of the Ebeano political structure back into the fold recently is expected to water down any agitation. Ebeano is a political structure of former Governor Nnamani. In the past, it determined who got the various elective and appointive positions. At the time, one could not win any election unless through the Ebeano structure.

At its recent grand rally at the Government House Enugu, it handed over its leadership to Governor Ugwuanyi with the mandate to determine whoever will succeed him and those who will go to National and State Assembly. The implication is that the buck stops at Governor Ugwuanyi’s table.