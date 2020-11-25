As Americans mark Thanksgiving this year amid the pandemic, North Korea will be recalling a special anniversary of its own. On Nov. 28, 2017, dictator Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of the largest missile ever flight-tested by the world’s last Stalinist country. Called the Hwasong (or “Mars”) 15, the missile showed that North Korea is capable of striking any part of the continental U.S.—from Los Angeles to New York—with a thermonuclear weapon.

The North Korean regime celebrates the test date as a “revolution,” among the third Kim’s greatest accomplishments. The launch was even commemorated with a monument, featuring a poem devoted to “the eternal and immortal achievement that has borne great power.” Today Mr. Kim faces a range of problems, including severe economic sanctions, a spate of natural disasters and the pandemic, but his hold on power was made far more secure on that night in 2017 when he was able to declare that his impoverished country’s nuclear deterrent was now “complete.”

That deterrent rests on both “hardware”—its bombs and delivery vehicles—and “software”—its systems for nuclear command, control and communications, known to arms experts as NC3. The weapons themselves got most of the attention while North Korea was amassing its nuclear arsenal, but now that Pyongyang can launch a nuclear attack on the U.S. mainland, the quality and structure of its NC3 systems may be the difference between uneasy U.S. coexistence with North Korea and nuclear calamity. Its nuclear “software” will be a particularly important concern for the incoming Biden administration. President Trump’s diplomacy with North Korea was very personal—he met with Mr. Kim three times—but proved to be high on pomp and pageantry and light on practical results.

Nuclear command, control and communications systems are the sinews of any country’s nuclear forces. They encompass the organizations, procedures and technical safety measures incorporated into a nuclear force. On New Year’s Day in 2018, Mr. Kim pointedly alluded to this, reminding Washington that not only was the entire U.S. mainland “within the range of our nuclear strike” but that “the nuclear button is on my office desk all the time.”

Mr. Kim was trying to make his nuclear deterrent credible by underscoring the real possibility of using atomic weapons. After all, a nuclear delivery capability alone cannot serve as a deterrent unless your foes believe it will always be available for use. North Korea’s considerations in setting up its NC3 are much more complicated than ensuring that its leader has access to the proverbial button. Mr. Kim, like other leaders with nuclear arsenals, must navigate what experts call the “always-never” dilemma: Any NC3 system must be nimble enough that nuclear weapons are always working and can be used when needed, but must also have robust enough checks and balances that the bombs are never used without proper authorization or detonated by accident.