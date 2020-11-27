By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday lent its voice to the calls on the Federal Government to reverse the hikes in electricity and petrol prices.

It said the increases had further aggravated the hardship among Nigerians.

CAN President Samson Ayokunle stated this during the fourth quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) with the theme: Questioning for peace in the challenges of insecurity and COVID-19, held in Abuja.

Ayokunle, who also admitted backing the #EndSARS protest, said: “That (hike) is not what we sent them to do for us. The decision, evidently, has added to our pains and they should reverse it as quickly as possible.”

The CAN president cautioned Nigerians against interpreting the protest from ethnic or religious angles, saying doing so could be misleading and insincere.

He added: “As a man of God, I never saw the #EndSARS protest coming. Maybe I am far from God. It came to us all unawares. Initially, I thought that the protest was organised by bad boys in the society, but when I began to see and read stories of police brutality, I was surprised and supported their actions.

“But attributing the actions of the angry youths to a particular religion or ethnic group is insincere and unsafe. No religious group was exempted from the protest. The action was spontaneous that it cannot be attributed to any religion or ethnic group…”