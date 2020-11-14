By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline

Published: 03:17 EST, 14 November 2020 | Updated: 03:50 EST, 14 November 2020

A series of tricky new brainteasers has been designed to put the nation’s knowledge of film star style to the test.

Created by UK-based jewellery retailer F.Hinds, the six challenges task players will identifying the name of famous movie stars from illustrations of the watches they wore in blockbuster hits alongside other clues.

The creators say they were inspired by the number of people who look to celebrities for inspiration when choosing a gift for loved ones.

They claim the challenge has baffled many and on average it takes 92 seconds to correctly identify all six iconic characters.

So, how many can you correctly spot?

Scroll down for reveal

1.

Clue: This watch was worn by one of the true A-listers early in his Hollywood career, when he was still ‘fresh’ you might say. Some of his colleagues in the film seem to be awfully strange, you could almost say that they are not quite human. One thing is for sure though, he is always dressed to impress!

2.

Clue: Suited and booted, this character is seen by many as the pride of Britain. He uses his watch for more than just telling the time, and he looks stylish no matter how stressful the situation

3.

Clue: He was seen in a ppoular cinematic ‘universe’, and this character and his friends have appeared in some of the most popular films of the past decade. He is a surgeon by trade, but that doesn’t come close to explaining what he is capable of. It’s almost like magic

4.

Clue: This ensemble is certainly very ’80s. That’s probably of no use to the character though, the period becomes a bit irrelevant when you accidentally lose 30 years

5.

Clue: This role was playws by one of America’s best-loved actors, as he depicted one of the most famous moments in NASA’s history

6.

Clue: Is it a billionaire? Is it a crime-fighting hero? Is it both?! The character is one of the most recognisable in Hollywood history, and these accessories were used in the first part of a critically acclaimed trilogy from a big-name director

ANSWERS

1: J (Will Smith) wore a Hamilton Ventura XXL in Men in Black (1997)

2: James Bond (Daniel Craig) wore an Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M in Skyfall (2012)

3: Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) wore a Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra-Thin Perpetual in Doctor Strange (2016)

4: Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) wore a Casio CA53W Twincept Databank in Back To The Future (1985)

5: Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks) wore an Omega Speedmaster Professional in Apollo 13 (1995)

6: Bruce Wayne/Batman (Christian Bale) wore a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Grande Taille in Batman Begins (2005)