By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline

Published: 03:30 EST, 12 November 2020 | Updated: 03:51 EST, 12 November 2020

These vexing riddles promise to put even the most experienced puzzler to the test.

The challenge, shared on US-trivia site Playbuzz, is the work of veteran quiz master Michael Rogers, who claims just 5 per cent of people have been able to answer them all correctly.

To help make things a little easier, he has provided multiple choice responses – but even then they’re tricky to work out.

So do you think you’re clever enough to beat the odds? Scroll down to take the test and check your answers at the bottom – but no cheating!

The challenge, shared on US-trivia site Playbuzz , is the work of veteran quiz master Michael Rogers, who claims just 5 per cent of people have been able to answer them all correctly. Stock image

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

ANSWERS