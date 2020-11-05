World News

Carl Lentz, Pastor to Celebrities, Is Fired From Hillsong Church

By
0
carl-lentz,-pastor-to-celebrities,-is-fired-from-hillsong-church
Views: Visits 15

Mr. Lentz has been a rising star on the evangelical stage thanks in part to his connection to the singer Justin Bieber.

We Can Settle This Peacefully or Return to Our Shameful Past

Previous article

Biden Appears to Hold Edge in the Key Votes Left to Be Counted

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News