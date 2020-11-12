The Country Music Association Awards are set to honor the latest and greatest of the genre with a performance-filled ceremony on Wednesday evening.

And many of the night’s attendees, such as Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Maren Morris, graced the red carpet before taking their seats inside the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Carrie put her best foot forward in a breathtaking silver sequin-covered gown that featured a sexy A-line slit.

Arrivals: Many of the night’s attendees, such as Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Maren Morris, graced the red carpet before taking their seats inside the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee

The American Idol alum, 37, had at least one toned arm on display as the other remained concealed within her gown’s bat sleeve.

Underwood, who was joined by her hubby Mike Fisher, 40, had her bright blonde hair styled into a variety of voluminous waves that swept to one side.

To complete her show-stopping ensemble, Carrie carried a patent black clutch in her hand and showed off her fresh pedicure in a pair of strappy heels.

Lambert, who has the most nominations, proved magnificent in a figure-hugging pink dress that featured futuristically angular shoulders.

Puttin’ on the glitz: Carrie put her best foot forward in a breathtaking silver sequin-covered gown that featured a sexy A-line slit

All the volume: Underwood had her bright blonde hair styled into a variety of voluminous waves that swept to one side

Handsome hubby: Carrie was joined by her hubby Mike Fisher, 40

The 37-year-old singer decided to go monochromatic by carrying her essentials in pink velvet clutch and by slipping her feet into a pair of hot pink pumps.

Miranda cozied up for a few snaps with husband Brendan Mcloughlin, whom she married last year.

Morris, who welcomed her son Hayes earlier this year, put on a sultry display in a lingerie-inspired look.

Risk taker: Lambert, who has the most nominations, proved magnificent in a figure-hugging pink dress that featured futuristically angular shoulders

Lovers: Miranda cozied up for a few snaps with husband Brendan Mcloughlin, whom she married last year

The 30-year-old My Church songstress slipped her curves into a satin bra top and a pair of matching high-waisted shorts.

Maren layered a stunning mesh robe over her two piece that was covered in floral designs and featured a feminine ruffle hem.

She was accompanied by husband and fellow country music star Ryan Hurd, 34, with whom she shares Hayes.

Maren also posed for a series of stunning portraits in a sexy snakeskin suit as part of the award show’s annual portrait series.

Lingerie: Morris, who welcomed her son Hayes earlier this year, put on a sultry display in a lingerie-inspired look

Married life: She was accompanied by husband and fellow country music star Ryan Hurd, 34, with whom she shares Hayes

Kelsea Ballerini oozed elegance in a strapless mesh gown that was covered from head-to-toe in rose appliqués and intricate beading.

The 27-year-old country cutie showcased the gown’s shallow train that featured much larger roses made entirely of tulle.

Her lengthy blonde hair was softly swept out of her face in order to make her glowing complexion and ruby red lips the star of the show.

Thomas Rhett and his stunning wife of eight-years Lauren Akins could not help but beam as they made their way down the night’s silver carpet.

All about the face: Kelsea lengthy blonde hair was softly swept out of her face in order to make her glowing complexion and ruby red lips the star of the show

Flirty in floral: Ballerini oozed elegance in a strapless mesh gown that was covered from head-to-toe in rose appliqués and intricate beading

Mom-to-be: Gabby Barrett drew eyes to her burgeoning baby bump in a caped silver gown that glistened under the lights on the red carpet

Cowboy: Gabby’s husband and fellow music star Cade Foehner, 24, embodied the country music genre in a striking black cowboy hat and matching boots

Thomas, 30, looked suave in a solid black suit that was topped off with a fun bowtie and a pair of patent leather dress shoes.

Lauren served Old Hollywood glamour in a silk floor-length that came in a stunning shade of mauve.

Gabby Barrett drew eyes to her burgeoning baby bump in a caped silver gown that glistened under the lights on the red carpet.

The 20-year-old I Hope singer’s blonde hair was neatly parted to one side and flowed down onto her chest in pin-curl waves.

Stylish couple: Thomas Rhett and his stunning wife of eight-years Lauren Akins could not help but beam as they made their way down the night’s silver carpet

Old Hollywood: Lauren served Old Hollywood glamour in a silk floor-length that came in a stunning shade of mauve

Gabby’s husband and fellow music star Cade Foehner, 24, embodied the country music genre in a striking black cowboy hat and matching boots.

This year’s CMA Awards hosts Reba McEntire, 65, and Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker, 54, looked more than qualified for the job as they posed for photos together.

Reba, who was accompanied by her boyfriend Rex Linn, looked gorgeous in a sequin-covered velvet suit jacket and a pair of black trousers.

She had her signature flaming red hair styled into voluminous curls that framed her perfectly made-up face.

Hosts: This year’s CMA Awards hosts Reba McEntire, 65, and Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker, 54, looked more than qualified for the job as they posed for photos together

Signature: Reba had her signature flaming red hair styled into voluminous curls that framed her perfectly made-up face

Gorgeous: Reba, who was accompanied by her boyfriend Rex Linn, looked gorgeous in a sequin-covered velvet suit jacket and a pair of black trousers

Classic: Rucker kept it classic for the highly anticipated annual event in a fitted black suit, a crisp white dress shirt, and a black tie

Rucker kept it classic for the highly anticipated annual event in a fitted black suit, a crisp white dress shirt, and a black tie.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his model girlfriend Abby Champion coordinated with one another by each donning pale yellow ensembles.

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s look consisted of a suit jacket and matching trousers, as well as a sheer turtleneck.

Champion donned a feminized version of Patrick’s silhouette by wearing a cropped jacket that had fringe on the wrists and a high-waisted skirt.

Matchy matchy: Patrick Schwarzenegger and his model girlfriend Abby Champion coordinated with one another by each donning pale yellow ensembles

Stayin’ alive: The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s look consisted of a suit jacket and matching trousers, as well as a sheer turtleneck

Feminine touch: Champion donned a feminized version of Patrick’s silhouette by wearing a cropped jacket that had fringe on the wrists and a high-waisted skirt

Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town each displayed their unique and diverse fashion tastes as they gathered around their red carpet shots.

Brothers Osborne’s very own T.J. Osborne and John Osborne rocked their favorite pairs of old blue jeans and even donned matching alligator skin boots.

Bobby Bones donned his go-to black framed seeing glasses and threw on a stylish plaid, fitted suit.

Music legend Charley Pride stepped out for the night in a pair of navy blue trousers and a plaid suit jacket to accept his Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Country music favorite Luke Combs got gussied up for the night in a blue plaid suit that he layered over a plain black dress shirt.

Megastars: Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town each displayed their unique and diverse fashion tastes as they gathered around their red carpet shots

Twinning: Brothers Osborne’s very own T.J. Osborne and John Osborne rocked their favorite pairs of old blue jeans and even donned matching alligator skin boots

Plaid moment: Bobby Bones donned his go-to black framed seeing glasses and threw on a stylish plaid, fitted suit

Legend: Music legend Charley Pride stepped out for the night in a pair of navy blue trousers and a plaid suit jacket to accept his Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Adding a bit of pop music flair, Charlie Puth attended the CMA’s in a monochromatic ensemble that included a preppy sweatshirt and a pair of trousers that cinched at the ankles.

Dirt On My Boots hitmaker Jon Pardi and his gal Summer Duncan played with contrasting textures and plenty of color.

American Idol alum Lauren Alaina took notes from many of her other country music co-workers by wearing a striking combination of mesh and glitz.

Carly Pearce brought images of the Little Mermaid to mind her metallic turquoise dress.

Gussied up: Country music favorite Luke Combs got gussied up for the night in a blue plaid suit that he layered over a plain black dress shirt; Luke and his wife Nicole Hocking

A little bit of pop: Adding a bit of pop music flair, Charlie Puth attended the CMA’s in a monochromatic ensemble that included a preppy sweatshirt and a pair of trousers that cinched at the ankles

Eye-catching: Dirt On My Boots hitmaker Jon Pardi and his gal Summer Duncan played with contrasting textures and plenty of color

Trendy: American Idol alum Lauren Alaina took notes from many of her other country music co-workers by wearing a striking combination of mesh and glitz

Ingrid Andress showed off her enviably trim frame in an edgy black jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline.

The Highwomen’s Natalie Hemby was nearly eaten alive by fabric in a puffed sleeve chiffon gown.

The wife of the late Joe Diffie, Tara, kept her husband’s spirit alive by donning a custom denim jacket over her pale pink ball gown.

Best Shot singer Jimmie Allen flashes his pearly whites as he cozied up to his feather-clad fiancee Alexis Gale.

Quirky composer Laura Veltz looked ultra chic in a mixed medium gown and a bright red lip.

Mermaid: Carly Pearce brought images of the Little Mermaid to mind her metallic turquoise dress

Edgy: Ingrid Andress showed off her enviably trim frame in an edgy black jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline

In his honor: The wife of the late Joe Diffie, Tara, kept her husband’s spirit alive by donning a custom denim jacket over her pale pink ball gown

In his honor: The wife of the late Joe Diffie, Tara, kept her husband’s spirit alive by donning a custom denim jacket over her pale pink ball gown

Caylee Hammock proved by the ultimate lady in red as she posed for photos in a red sequin mini dress that had ostrich feathers on the wrists.

Jake Owen put his own twist on the classics suit silhouette by donning a jacket lined in black patent leather.

Sara Evans flaunted her tanned and toned legs in a blue leather mini dress and a pair of nude heels.

Taylor Hill performed her presenting duties during Wednesday evening’s show in a fitted suit jacket that featured an unusual collar shaped cut-out and a pair of slightly flared trousers.

That’s a lot: The Highwomen’s Natalie Hemby was nearly eaten alive by fabric in a puffed sleeve chiffon gown

Lovebirds: Best Shot singer Jimmie Allen flashes his pearly whites as he cozied up to his feather-clad fiancee Alexis Gale

Chic: Quirky composer Laura Veltz looked ultra chic in a mixed medium gown and a bright red lip

Jason Aldean brought the cowboy vibes in a cowboy hat, a black leather jacket, and a pair of medium wash denim jeans.

Tenille Townes took a cue from the 1970s in a shimmering long sleeve jumpsuit with dramatically flared legs.

Morgan Wallen was clearly inspired by the hues of fall as he graced the red carpet in a warm-toned brown suit.

Unlike many other award shows of the past few months, the CMA Awards will take place with an audience.

Lady in red: Caylee Hammock proved by the ultimate lady in red as she posed for photos in a red sequin mini dress that had ostrich feathers on the wrists

Own twist: Jake Owen put his own twist on the classics suit silhouette by donning a jacket lined in black patent leather; Jake and his girlfriend Erica Hartlein

Leggy: Sara Evans flaunted her tanned and toned legs in a blue leather mini dress and a pair of nude heels

Nashville and the CEO of the Country Music Association, Sarah Trahern, commented on fans being in attendance as she said: ‘Although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of country music in a fully safe and physically distant environment.

‘It will be an honor to bring the biggest country stars in the world together – in one room – for the first time this year. You won’t want to miss it!’

The celebration of country music’s greatest was hosted by Darius Rucker and returning host Reba McEntire.

While it’s sure to be a night filled with fun already two performers, Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, have had to drop out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Presenter: Taylor Hill performed her presenting duties during Wednesday evening’s show in a fitted suit jacket that featured an unusual collar shaped cut-out and a pair of slightly flared trousers

Nailed it: Jason Aldean brought the cowboy vibes in a cowboy hat, a black leather jacket, and a pair of medium wash denim jeans

Groovy: Tenille Townes took a cue from the 1970s in a shimmering long sleeve jumpsuit with dramatically flared legs

Feeling fall: Morgan Wallen was clearly inspired by the hues of fall as he graced the red carpet in a warm-toned brown suit

The hosting pair are still looking forward to the festivities, with Reba telling Us Weekly: ‘I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker. We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great country music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!’

Rucker said: ‘I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in country music.

‘To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!’

Portrait series: Maren also posed for a series of stunning portraits in a sexy snakeskin suit as part of the award show’s annual portrait series

Going live: Unlike many other award shows of the past few months, the CMA Awards will take place with an audience

Performer: Maren Morris was one of many country stars to grace the stage on Wednesday evening

Making things even more exciting, the pair will also be performing at the event.

Other performers include country heavyweights Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Keith Urban.

Luke Combs, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts will also take the stage along with Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi (a tribute to Joe Diffie), Carly Pearce with Charles Kelley, Rascal Flatts, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, acollaboration by Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin and opening performance by Jason Aldean, Dierks Bently, Brothers Osborne, Jenee Fleenor, and Ashley McBryde.

Dan + Shay will appear with their 10,000 Hours collaborator Justin Bieber to give the show some pop flair.

Hosting duties: The celebration of country music’s greatest was hosted by Darius Rucker and returning host Reba McEntire

Hyped: ‘I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in country music,’ said Rucker of the event

Miranda Lambert has come out on top with awards nominations, earning seven nods.

Right behinds her is Luke Combs and and Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers, with six nominations each. In addition to earning five nominations for the duo, Smyers earned extra recognition as a producer.

Bieber was able to earn three nominations for his Dan + Shay collab.

Nomination domination: Miranda Lambert has come out on top with awards nominations, earning seven nods

Genre bending: Justin Bieber was able to earn three nominations for his Dan + Shay collab titled 10,000 Hours

This year’s Lifetime Achievement honor will be bestowed upon classic Charley Pride, whose hits include Mountain of Love, Roll on Mississippi and Kiss and Angel Good Mornin’.

The late Charlie Daniels, famed for his song Devil Went Down to Georgia is also set to be honored along with Joe Diffie and Kenny Rogers.

Presenters include Lauren Akins, Lauren Alaina, Dierks Bently, Bobby Bones, Charles Esten, Sara Evans, Taylor Hill, Jake Owen, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and CeCe Winans.